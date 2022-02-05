Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 791.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 333,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

