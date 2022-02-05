KUN One Day Volume Reaches $155.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.52 or 0.00064047 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $53,030.15 and approximately $155.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

