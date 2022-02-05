Kusama Price Up 8.3% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $42.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $183.70 or 0.00442857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.