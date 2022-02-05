Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after acquiring an additional 314,087 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $3,032,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 307,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

