Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00111722 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

