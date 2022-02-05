Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $696,455.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $696,455.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.