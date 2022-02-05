Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,366,642 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

