Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.39 Million

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $102.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.