LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,646.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $80,646.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 759,718,945 coins and its circulating supply is 645,675,439 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

