LCMS Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. LCMS has a total market cap of $126,700.89 and $71,952.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.06 or 0.07230151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.24 or 0.99971490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

