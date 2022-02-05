Lead Wallet Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $49,156.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

