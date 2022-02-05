LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 0.6%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 12,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.