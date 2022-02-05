LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. ironSource (NYSE:IS) Critical Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -14.13% N/A -22.16% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LegalZoom.com and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $32.63, indicating a potential upside of 105.32%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.30%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than ironSource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 6.65 $9.90 million N/A N/A ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

