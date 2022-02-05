Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4,420.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

