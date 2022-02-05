LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $42.05 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

