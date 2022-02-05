Lendefi (LDFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $739,438.35

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $739,438.35 and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

