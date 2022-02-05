Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 8.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $58,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. 1,039,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,706. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

