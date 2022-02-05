Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

