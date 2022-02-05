LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,554.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $10,554.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111878 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.