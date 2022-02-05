LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,928.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $2,928.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

