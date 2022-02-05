Liquity Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00007394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $49.19 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,991,551 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

