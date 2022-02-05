Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.84 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $606.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.17 or 0.99864845 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,344,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

