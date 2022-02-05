Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0282 on Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $77,637.32 and approximately $146.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,521.54 or 1.00095407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00030235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

