Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of LFUS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.18. 112,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.09. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

