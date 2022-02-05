Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 20.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

