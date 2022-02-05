Livenodes (LNO) Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000763 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

