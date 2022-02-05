LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of LiveVox worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 39,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

