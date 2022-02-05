LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 559,250 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.