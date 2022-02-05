LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 559,250 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
