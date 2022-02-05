Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $328,443.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,118,181 coins and its circulating supply is 23,042,754 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

