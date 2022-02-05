Locus Chain Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $430,381.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111519 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

