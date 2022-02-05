Loom Network Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $76.41 million and $28.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110556 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

