Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Tops $26.21 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and $1.49 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.06 or 0.07230151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.24 or 0.99971490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

