Lotto (LOTTO) Hits Market Cap of $20.89 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Lotto has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $3,064.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

