LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

