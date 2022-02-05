Lua Swap (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00110408 BTC.

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

