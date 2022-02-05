Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $15,580,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

