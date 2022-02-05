Lympo Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $170,615.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00112283 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.