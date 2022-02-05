Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 170,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,447,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

