Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

