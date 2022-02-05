Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 687.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Humana by 349.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 103,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Humana by 385.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.18. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

