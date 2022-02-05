Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,297,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.92.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average of $276.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

