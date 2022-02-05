Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 187,199 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,199 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

