Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,252,500 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.36% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $546,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.