Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Aramark worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

ARMK opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.94. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

