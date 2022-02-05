Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

