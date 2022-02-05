Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $22,786,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

