Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

