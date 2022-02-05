Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of AGCO worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 385.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

