Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Stake in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.13% of Esm Acquisition worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ESM stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Esm Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

