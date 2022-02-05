Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:STRE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.